Dorothy Alberta (Radtke) "Dottie" Freed

Baraboo, WI - Dorothy (Dottie) Alberta Freed, age 80, of Baraboo, Wisconsin died Tuesday, December 07, 2021 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Dorothy was born September 01, 1941 in New London, Wisconsin to Albert Herman Radtke and Doris Anna (Dye) Radtke. She attended school at Adams-Friendship high school, graduating in the class of '59. Later that year she married Leland Earl Freed on December 05, 1959 in Reno, Nevada and began her crusade as the wife and home-maker of a career sailor. After more than 20 years of travel across the nation and the birth of 5 boys, they settled in Edgerton Wisconsin. She made many life-long friends there and in nearby Janesville. In later years, after the death of Lee, she moved to Baraboo, Wi. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and survived her legacy of dozens of children, grand & great children, siblings and extended family members.
Celebration of Life for Dottie will be held on Sat March 26, 2022 @noon at the Lounge1848 in Edgerton, Wi. Read more about Dottie's Life and Legacy @ www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information. Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Freed as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
