Dorothy A. Jacobson

March 8, 1935 - June 25, 2022

Janesville, WI - Dorothy A. Jacobson, 87, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at Cedar Crest. She was born March 8, 1935, in Manitowoc, WI to the late Dr. Valentine and Margaret (Googins) Rapp. On December 28, 1964, Dorothy would marry Donald T. Jacobson in Sheridan, WY. After years of moving around the country for Donald's career, the finally settled in the Lauterdale Lakes area in the 1970's.

