Janesville, WI - Dorothy A. Jacobson, 87, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, at Cedar Crest. She was born March 8, 1935, in Manitowoc, WI to the late Dr. Valentine and Margaret (Googins) Rapp. On December 28, 1964, Dorothy would marry Donald T. Jacobson in Sheridan, WY. After years of moving around the country for Donald's career, the finally settled in the Lauterdale Lakes area in the 1970's.
Dorothy would become a registered nurse and work in orthopedics and then in nursing homes. She loved to quilt, play bridge, and was a voracious reader. Her greatest love though was being a mom to her children.
She is survived by her son Erik Jacobson of Pewaukee, WI; daughter Stacy Jo (Jon) Brickner of Twin Cities, MN; and three grandchildren: Graham, Hayden, and Flynn Brickner. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald T. (September 13, 12004) and brother Richard Rapp.
A committal service for Dorothy will be held on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 21731 Spring St, Union Grove, WI. Memorials are appreciated to any Alzheimer's Disease and/or Dementia program. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com to send condolences to the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Jacobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.