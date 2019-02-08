July 31, 1924 - February 6, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Dorothy A. Albert, age 94, of Janesville, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. She was born in Argyle, La Fayette County, WI on July 31, 1924, the daughter of Ben and Delia (Fox) Helmeid. She was confirmed in 1939 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. She graduated from Monroe High School in 1943. Following graduation, she was employed by St. Clare Hospital and Burgess Battery in Monroe. Dorothy married Rex Albert on May 16, 1948 at Grace Lutheran Church in Monroe. Following her marriage, Dorothy was employed by the typewriter plant in Brodhead and the Brodhead Shoe Factory. She and Rex resided in Brodhead until moving to Janesville in 1959. In Janesville, Dorothy was self-employed in maintenance and cleaning, and through the years worked for Betty's Beauty Shop, Franklin Lanes, Playmore Bowl (now Rivers Edge), Ralph & Phil's Beauty Parlor and the Janesville Moose Lodge.

Dorothy Albert is survived by two sons, Steven Albert and Randy (Jan) Albert both of Janesville; one daughter, Patricia Stevens of Milwaukee; two granddaughters, Brittany (Brad) Rinehart and Rebecca (Jesse) Robinson; two brothers, Gladwyn "Jumbo" Helmeid of Janesville, and Virgil (Carol) Helmeid of Brodhead. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex Albert, on February 5, 1986. She was also preceded by her parents; six sisters: Evelyn Helmeid, Stella Rose, Modesta Derendinger, Eulalie Erwin, Erma Busch, Joyce Broadhead; four brothers: Ancil, Rex and Clayton Helmeid, as well as a brother who died in infancy.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Felix Malpica will officiate. Visitation will be at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside services and burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Cemetery in Brodhead. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.