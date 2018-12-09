May 8, 1922 - December 4, 2018
Whitewater, WI -- Dorothea Weeks Dean passed away at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Whitewater, WI, on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, due to Alzheimer's. She was born on May 8, 1922 in Elko, Nevada. Her childhood years were spent with her seven siblings in Wells, NV, after which she attended the University of Nevada-Reno. Dorothea married Robert W. Dean on August 7, 1941. She was actively involved in P.E.O., as well as church and music organizations in Spencer, Mason City, and Cedar Falls, IA.
She is survived by daughters Linda (Ed) Geske, of Milton, WI, and Susan (Stephen) Chabot, of Apple Valley, MN; grandchildren, Barry (Sara) Wadsworth, of Janesville, WI and Dianna Chabot, of Apple Valley, MN; three great-grandchildren; and six step great-grandchildren. Dorothea was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters; two brothers; and her husband, Robert, to whom she was married 53 years.
Memorials may be directed to the IBA, Robert W. and Dorothea Dean Endowment Fund. Please send to: Linda Geske, 366 Wildfire Court, Milton, WI 53563. The Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, WI is assisting the family, www.nitardyfuneralhome.com
The Dean family would like to express their appreciation to third floor nursing care CNAs, and nurses at Fairhaven and Rainbow Hospice nursing, for years of cheerful and competent care for our mother.
