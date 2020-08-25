September 19, 1944 - August 23, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Dorland K. Anderson, age 75, most recently of Janesville, died on Saturday, August 23, 2020, at the Javon Bea Mercy Hospital, Rockford. He was born in Evansville on September 19, 1944, the son of Kenneth and Carol (Fry) Anderson. Dorland was employed as a processor at a candy factory in Pewaukee. He enjoyed going to Brewer games and was an avid Green Bay Packer Fan. He was a competitive Euchre player and an "unbeatable Chess player". He was an animal lover, especially dogs.
He is survived by his brother, David (Susan) Anderson of Markesan; other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Visitation to Celebrate Dorland's Life will take place on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. Burial will be in the Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton with his parents. For on-line condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com