Doris Schroeder

Milton/formerly Edgerton, WI - Doris Jean Schroeder age 74 of Milton (formerly Edgerton) passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday December 5, 2021. Doris was born to Lawrence and Rosina (Stubbe) Schultz on March 1, 1947, in Janesville, Wisconsin. She graduated in 1965 from Edgerton High School and had been employed at Nunn-Bush, Dorsey Trailer both of Edgerton and Edgerton Hospital as a dietary aid for over 20 years.
Doris was an avid walker, touring most of the streets in Edgerton in her younger years and later could often be seen walking around Milton. It was no challenge to walk from her apartment to Dollar General. She liked to play cards and watch "Wheel of Fortune" and most of all Judge Judy. She especially loved spending time with her great grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her daughter Deanna Bello of Janesville, her son Shannon Schroeder (Melissa) of Milton; siblings Barbara Moses of Edgerton, Shirley Hume of Footville, Betty Kettle of Janesville, John "Jack" Schultz of Cambridge and Judy Schultz (sister-in-law) of Whitewater; grandchildren Devan Rhyner, Alexa Rhyner, Katelynd (Ty) Thurs, Trenton Schroeder (Raja), Dalton Schroeder, and Brieana Schroeder; great-grandchildren Oliver, Maddison, Hudson, and many nieces and nephews.
Doris is preceded in death by her brothers Ronnie, Eugene and Wallace Schultz, a sister Darlene Jacobson and by a great-granddaughter at birth Avery Rhyner. A special "thank you" goes out to Raja for her extra care to Mom.
There will be a "Celebration of Life" on Saturday January 15, 2022 from 1pm to 4pm at the Milton Community House, Milton, WI. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton is assisting the family with arrangements.
