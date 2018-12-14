Doris S. Rudisill

February 12, 1935 - December 12, 2018

Edgerton, WI -- Doris S. (Lein) Rudisill, age 83, of Cambridge (and later part-time resident of Glenwood Springs, CO) died Wednesday, December 12, 2018 at Huntington Memory Care, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on February 12, 1935, the daughter of Allen Lein and Martha (Frank) Lein Vickers. She graduated from Janesville High School, attended University of Wisconsin-Madison, and became a member of the Alpha Phi Sorority. After college, Doris married Richard Rudisill on June 29, 1957 at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. She was a long-time member of East Koshkonong Lutheran Church, and also a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs. Doris lived a full life, designing kitchens for Allen Kitchens and Bath for a time, managing West Meadows Apartments, and assisting people in need. She loved art and design, and was often found drawing, painting or rosemaling. Her adventurous spirit showed in her world travels, love for roller coasters, and enthusiasm for all things outdoors, especially skiing and bicycling. Doris was well known for her frequent hugs and embracing people from all walks of life. Her and Richard's farm was a refuge for many. They hosted exchange students and others that needed a temporary place to live. Doris had an inner courage and passion for life that saw her through many trials.

Doris is survived by three daughters: Vicki (Bruce) Morris of Edgerton, Becky (Troy) Lange of Glenwood Springs, and Karen Rudat of Frisco, CO; her "adopted" daughter, Alyce Matingwina of Janesville; four grandchildren: Alyssa (Wilton) Anderson of Glenwood Springs, Eric Rudat and Kirsten Rudat both of Denver, CO, and Clara Lange of Glenwood Springs; a great grandson, Oliver Anderson of Glenwood Springs; 2 sisters-in-law, Shirley (Don) Kildow and Betty (Jack) Robers, both of Milton; as well as nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; son, Ricky; and sister, Karen.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 15, 2018, at EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH. Rev. Brenda Lovick will preside. Burial will follow in Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Saturday from 1 p.m. until the hour of service at EAST KOSHKONONG LUTHERAN CHURCH. A small luncheon will be held at the church on Saturday prior to the visitation and service from 11:30 a.m. until the time of visitation at 1 p.m. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials in Doris' name may be made to East Koshkonong Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (alzfdn.org). For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

