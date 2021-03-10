Doris Marie Franklin

March 7, 2021
Evansville, WI - Doris Marie (Norum) Franklin age 80, passed away peacefully at St Mary's Hospital (Madison) on Sunday March 7, 2021 with her husband at her side. She was born at St Mary's Hospital on September 13,1940 to Jens and Dorothy Norum. She was united in marriage to David C. Franklin on September 17, 1960 and celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary last year.
She began her married life being a farmers wife and raising a family. 4-H was always important to Doris and after being in it for 10 years she became the clothing leader for the Evansville 4-H Club and organized the Fashion Review Show for the Rock County 4-H Fair for 19 years. Doris worked for the Wisconsin Gas Company for 24 years and then RA Heating for many years retiring in 2004. She loved camping with her family as well as sewing, knitting, and crocheting.
A devoted wife and mom she is survived by her husband David. Children Jolaine (Randy) Phillips, Randy (Lisa) Franklin, Cathy (Dave) Guenterberg, Jim (Amy) Franklin, Pete (Julie) Franklin, Phoebe (Rich) Templeton, and Jennifer (Travis) Franklin. A sister Joyce (Dwayne) Block. 26 Grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Doris was preceded in death by her parents.
The family wishes to thank the Drs and Staff at St Mary's Hospital (Madison) for the care she received.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday March 13, 2021 at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:00am until the time of the service at the funeral home on Saturday.
We will forever love and miss you.
