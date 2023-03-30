Janesville, WI - Doris M. Teche, 98, passed away Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born February 9, 1925 in Two Rivers, WI to George and Delores (Kohls) Karl. On April 11, 1953, Doris married William E. Teche in Two Rivers, WI.
Doris served her country in the U.S. Army during WWII in the medical corps and was honorably discharged. She was a secretary most of her career with St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wagner Realty, and Swiss Colony. She was a former member of the Moose Lodge and was always involved with events at St. Patrick. Doris was an avid bowler her whole life going out three times a week, loved square dancing and being part of the Milton Village Squares, playing bingo at the senior center, and was a member of St. William Catholic Church.
Doris is survived by her three children: David Teche, Greg Teche, and Diane (Don) Gile; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William; daughter Mary Lynn Hess, and two sisters.
Mass of Christian Burial for Doris will be Friday, March 31, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. William Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday until time of Mass. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery where Full Military Honors by the Kienow-Hilt VFW Post 1621 will occur. Memorials are appreciated to Agrace Hospice. APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.apfelwolfe.com
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice and Cedar Crest for all the care and support given to Doris.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Teche as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
