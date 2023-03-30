Doris M. Teche

February 9, 1925 - March 26, 2023

Janesville, WI - Doris M. Teche, 98, passed away Sunday evening, March 26, 2023, at Cedar Crest. She was born February 9, 1925 in Two Rivers, WI to George and Delores (Kohls) Karl. On April 11, 1953, Doris married William E. Teche in Two Rivers, WI.

