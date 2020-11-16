Doris M Schwebke

July 1, 1936 - November 13, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Doris Mae Schwebke, age 84, died Friday, November 13, 2020, at SSM St. Mary's Janesville Hospital. She was born on July 1, 1936 in Ashtubula, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Della (Hinkle) Kincaid. She was the widow of Reginald Schwebke who preceded her in death in 2006.
She was a homemaker and stay at home mom as her children grew up. While they were attending school, she did volunteer work for the schools they attended. Doris resided in Wisconsin much of her life but following Reginald's retirement, they lived in Florida for a time until returning to Wisconsin.
Doris is survived by four children, David Salem, Debbie Deegan, Cindy Salem, and Randy (Julie) Salem; grandchildren, Jeremy Deegan, Jason Deegan, Josh Salem, Danielle Ehlert, Nicole Salem (Jessie), Nathan Salem (Stephanie), Nicholas Salem (Beth), and Zachary Salem; great-grandchildren, Mason, Ashley, Deven, Kameron, Kolton, Liam, Alina, Landen, and Kaiden; brother, Ronald; and sister, Jean. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joey Salem; as well as three brothers, Richard, Edward, and Ray.
Private family services will be held at a later date with entombment in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
"I will remember you all and will look on with a smile. Understand in your hearts that I have only gone to rest for a little while. As long as I have the love of each of you, I can live my life in the hearts of all of you."
