Janesville, WI - Doris M. Dill, age 93, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, June 6, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Janesville on June 4, 1929; the daughter of Edward E. and Eleanor A. (Stanfield) Heise. After graduating from Janesville High School, Doris married Donald W. Dill on September 15, 1951, at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Janesville, and they shared 50 years of marriage before Don's passing in 2002. In addition to being a devoted mother and homemaker, Doris worked in childcare at the First Lutheran Nursery for many years. "Ducky" as her grandchildren affectionately referred to her, was a compassionate, loving matriarch who cared deeply for her family and neighbors. She did this not out of obligation, but because it was who she was. Her family will forever miss her feisty personality, visiting with her, and talking to her on the phone.
She is survived by her sons: David (Olga) Dill, Thomas (Patrice) Dill, and Steven (Rita) Dill; six grandchildren: Erica, Dustin (Sara), Sean (Keara), Ceirstin (Tom), Kyle (Katie) and Chelsey (Ivan); nine great-grandchildren: Jalynn, Jesse, Landon, Brady, Nora, Paige, Violet, Brynn, and Emrett; and many extended family members and friends. Doris is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Ethel Wolfe; and her son in infancy, Dwayne Dill.
Until we can play Euchre together again, "you take care now, bye bye."
A private family funeral service will be held at First Lutheran Church on Thursday, June 9, 2022; with committal held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY has assisted her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Dill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.