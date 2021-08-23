Doris L. (Merry) "Dorie" Shoemaker

Delavan, WI - Doris "Dorie" L. Shoemaker passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.
Doris was born on July 10, 1944 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, the only child of John Kenneth Merry and Evelyn Doris(nee) Whitmore. She was a Walworth County resident for most of her life and an East Troy High School graduate. Doris married Robert Allen Stout on September 19, 1964, in Rockton, Illinois. Together they had three children. Robert passed away in August of 1988. She then married Allan Arthur Shoemaker on October 19, 1990 in Palmyra, Wisconsin. Allan passed away on October 26, 2012.
Doris was a multifaceted person. She was family oriented, a people person, animal lover, and an eccentric collector of many things. For Doris, family came first, she worked many jobs that involved the public, waitressing at The Country Squire in Whitewater, then Tibby's at Indian Ford int the Whitewater area, and the Duck Inn in Delavan. She worked the reception desk at Central Printing, then went to work as a manager of Answering Innovations in Lake Geneva, followed by receptionist / greeter at Lakeland Nursing Home. Her final place of employment was the Shopper Advertiser (CSI) from which she officially retired around three years ago. Doris loved animals and her favorites were the ones that purred.
Doris leaves behind son, Brian Stout of Delavan, daughter, Lori (Robert) Jeters of Delavan, son-in-law Harold (Squeak) Ellerstson of Burlington, Grandchildren, Andy, Tyler, Cameron, and Jordan Jeters all of Delavan, Eric (Alyssa) Ellertson of Appleton, Cody (Hannah) Ellertson of Lake Geneva, Rebecca (Stephen) Meyer of Whitewater, and Travis (Lily) Ellertson of Burlington and Jessica Stout of Jefferson County, 10 great grandchildren, and many, many friends. She is preceded in death by daughter, Kelly Ellertson, parents, and husband Allan.
A visitation will be held on Monday August 30, 2021 at the Betzer Chapel Funeral Home (118 S. 2nd St., Delavan) from 11 to 1:00 p.m. with a service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Kamps officiating. Private Internment at Hickory Grove Cemetery to follow. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan is proudly serving the family.
