April 20, 1932 - June 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Doris L. Marcks, 87, of Janesville, passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born in Greenville, IL, on April 20, 1932, the daughter of the late John and Panzy Terry. Doris worked at General Motors and was member of the local UAW 95 in Janesville, WI. She was the founder of YANA, an active social group for people over 55. She enjoyed the fellowship and friendships for many years. Doris volunteered at the Salvation Army soup kitchen. She loved working in her garden, spending weekends with family and grandchildren, skiing, fishing, and swimming at the cottage. She always cooked enough food for a small army. Most of all, Doris loved shopping and finding a bargain.

Doris is survived by her children: Michael Marcks of Edgerton, WI; Connie (Lyle) Calkins of Ocean Breeze, FL; Cathy (Larry) Berger of Ocala, FL; James (Jesse) Marcks of Stoughton, WI; and John (Brenda) Marcks of Tomahawk, WI. She also leaves seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Delores Tevis of Smithboro, IL; and her brother, Gary Terry of Mulberry Grove, IL. She was predeceased by her parents; sister, Sandra Simmonds; and a favorite brother-in-law, Floyd Tevis.

Celebration of Life will be from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville, WI 53546. Burial will be at Mount Moriah Cemetery, Coffeen, IL on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Heart Association https://www.goredforwomen.org/

