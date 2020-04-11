July 1, 1933 - April 8, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Doris J. Ferger, age 86, of Clinton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in her home. She was born July 1, 1933 to the late Ernest and Ida (Rusch) Wendorf in Sharon, WI. Doris graduated from Darien High School as valedictorian in 1951. She married George Ferger on March 25, 1952 in Sharon, WI. He survives. Doris was an active member of Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church, volunteering in many capacities and singing in the choir for many years. She worked at Lakeland Hospital until the return of her husband from the Army. They lived in Sharon until 1978, where she was active in the scouts, PTA & Christ Lutheran Church as an organist. Doris also worked at the Royal Blue grocery store for 20 years, and at Hahn's Ace Hardware for 25 years. She enjoyed Norwegian dinners, and was active in many ways in the Clinton and Sharon Communities. Doris will always be remembered for her hugs.
She is survived by her husband, George Ferger of Clinton; her daughter, Deb (Rock) Ulrich of Clinton; and her son, Dennis (Lynne) Ferger of Wauwatosa; her grandchildren: Eric Ulrich, Matthew (Brooke) Ferger, Nathan (Jacqueline) Ferger and Emily Ferger; her great-grandchildren, Masyn and Carter Ulrich, and Felix and Jax Ferger; her sisters, Beverly Wynarski and Anita Zabel; her sister-in-law, Billie Ferger; and her brother-in-law, John Ferger. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her son, Tracy Ferger.
Due to the current health restrictions, Doris's Funeral Service will take place at a later date at JEFFERSON PRAIRIE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 23184 Bergen Road, Poplar Grove, IL with Rev. Linda Winkelman officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in the Jefferson Prairie Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established. Please share a memory or a condolence with the Ferger family on our website.
The family would like to thank Beloit Regional Hospice; the Clinton Pharmacy for their exceptional service; her special friend, Connie Fleisner, for always being her chauffeur; Rev. Linda Winkelman; and the Jefferson Prairie Lutheran Church for their care of Doris.
Brian Mark Funeral & Cremation Center
504 Milwaukee Road, Clinton, WI 608-362-2000