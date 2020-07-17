February 1, 1933 - July 10, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Doris Henning Condon, age 87, was peacefully called home on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by family at home. She was born in Osseo, WI on February 1, 1933, the daughter of Orville and Myrtle (Haskelhus) Douglas. She married George Duane Henning on October 27, 1950, in Osseo WI, County of Eau Claire. Doris worked at the old Janesville Oasis for 20 plus years where she worked as a manager of the restaurant. She then went on to work at Janesville Menards where she worked as a cashier. She was a special cashier to the Menards team, she retired from there after twenty five years. Doris loved dancing to polka music. She went dancing three times a week with her special friend Norm Phillips. Doris loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her four children: Dennis Henning, Dean (Marie) Henning, Darris (Tammy) Henning, and Dianne Henning; seven grandchildren: Sky (Karin) Henning, Desiree Henning, Trent (Natalie) Henning, Brenna (Andrew) Pederson, Kilian (Alexis) Henning, Kramer Henning, and Trey Henning; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Norma King; and many other loved family and friends. She was welcomed into heaven by her parents; second husband, Lyle Condon; grandson, Garrett Henning, whom she was close to; brothers: Gordon, Dale, and Alvin Douglas; and great-granddaughter, Mariah Jane Lasowski-Henning.
A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at GROVE #4 NORTH END OF RIVERSIDE PARK. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family for the celebration of life: 1801 E. Milwaukee St #105, Janesville, WI 53545. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Remember the good times, laughter and fun. Get along, comfort each other and smile.
"Suck it up and stop crying" - Doris Henning Condon
A very heartfelt thank you to Mercy Hospice Care, caretakers and now family,
Heather Castrogiovnni, Sarah, Crystal & Candy.