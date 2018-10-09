December 2, 1926 - October 7, 2018
Edgerton, WI -- Doris H. Wille, age 91, of Edgerton, passed away on Sunday, October 7, 2018, at the Edgerton Care Center. She was born in Fulton Township on December 2, 1926, the daughter of Julius and Alma (Lietz) Wille. Doris worked in Dairy Farming most of her life, and also was a cashier for various grocery stores in the area. She enjoyed embroidery, gardening and preparing peanuts at the church. She was a member of the Edgerton Congregational Church.
Doris is survived by two sisters, Anna Wille and Ruth Wille of Edgerton; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Emil and William "Marvin" Wille; three sisters: Mabel Wille, Edna Duke and Bernice Wille; and a special niece, Millie Berns.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, Edgerton, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51), Edgerton with Rev. Kay Krebs officiating. Burial will be in Fassett Cemetery and lunch will be served at the funeral home following the burial. Visitation will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For online condolences and obituary: www.apfelfuneral.com
