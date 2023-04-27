Doris Frye

September 29, 1925 - April 24, 2023

Janesville, WI - Doris Frye was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, April 24, 2023. Doris was born to Zona and George Michael Winchell on September 29, 1925 in Vernon County, Wisconsin. She grew up on a picturesque farm outside of Valley, Wisconsin and attended Valley school. On March 8, 1943, she was united in marriage to Charles Frye in Orlando, Florida. They were blessed with three daughters and two sons and spent many happy years farming in the Vernon County area. In 1956, they moved their family to Janesville and built a new house where she lived until failing health necessitated her moving.

