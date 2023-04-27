Janesville, WI - Doris Frye was welcomed into Heaven on Monday, April 24, 2023. Doris was born to Zona and George Michael Winchell on September 29, 1925 in Vernon County, Wisconsin. She grew up on a picturesque farm outside of Valley, Wisconsin and attended Valley school. On March 8, 1943, she was united in marriage to Charles Frye in Orlando, Florida. They were blessed with three daughters and two sons and spent many happy years farming in the Vernon County area. In 1956, they moved their family to Janesville and built a new house where she lived until failing health necessitated her moving.
Doris was a very active member of Janesville Wesleyan Church where she served on the Church Board, was Church Treasurer, and was a classic church basement lady for many years. She decorated her house beautifully for every season and holiday and kept an immaculate yard with many beautiful flowers. She loved picking strawberries and made beautiful fresh strawberry pies. She was also well known for her delicious apple pies. Doris volunteered for many years at Echo Food Pantry and greatly enjoyed the friendship of the other volunteers. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, as long as they were winning.
Doris is survived by four children, Carla Eakins, Teresa (Randy) Kippert, Everette Russell, and Roxanne (Steve) Gardner, and daughter-in-law Cindy Frye, along with 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She is further survived by her sister, Amy Jo Klingamann and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie; her son, James; sisters, Dorothy Robinson, Evelyn Markee and Garlyn Baus; and brother, Carl Winchell.
Per her request, there will be no memorial services. The family would like to express great appreciation to the staff of Brookdale Senior Living-Century Avenue and the Moments Hospice Team for their loving care of our Mother.
The Frye family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Online condolences may be shared at www.henkeclarson.com.
