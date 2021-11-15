Doris Elaine McCaslin

Evansville, WI - Doris E. McCaslin age 99, passed away on Thursday November 11, 2021 at the Kelly House in Evansville. She was born on the family farm outside of Edgerton, WI. to Olaf and Agnes (Schieldt) Hareid. Doris married Don McCaslin on December 1, 1944 in Walla Walla, WA. They enjoyed 71 years of marriage before he passed away in 2016. Doris graduated from Edgerton High School in 1941. She was employed at May Brothers Hatchery in Evansville and the Edgerton Shoe Factory until retiring in 1984. Doris attended Sunday services for many years as a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville. She is survived by her son Tom (Joanie) McCaslin, five grandchildren; Scott Parsons, Dennis and Keith McCaslin, Shelly (Alex) Parsons, Jenny (Nick) Cox, three great grand daughters; Amanda Parsons, McKayla and Sarah Cox, one great-great grand grandson; Rowan Parsons. Two brothers; Roger and Marvin Hareid. A long time best friend and neighbor Emmy Hurtley. She was preceded in death by her husband Don, infant son Dennis, her parents, and brothers, Lynn, Bob and Warren Hareid.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday November 18, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church Evansville with Reverend Matthew Poock officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery Evansville. A visitation will be held from 10:00AM until the time of service on Thursday at Church. Condolences may be expressed at wardhutley.com
