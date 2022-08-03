March 2, 1939 - July 26, 2022

Sharon, WI - Doris E. Wehrwein was born March 2, 1939 in Sharon, Wisconsin to Clarence and Viola (Ratfield) Yerk. She passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.

