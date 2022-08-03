March 2, 1939 - July 26, 2022
Sharon, WI - Doris E. Wehrwein was born March 2, 1939 in Sharon, Wisconsin to Clarence and Viola (Ratfield) Yerk. She passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at Beloit Memorial Hospital.
Doris was an extremely hardworking woman who always took care of her family. She worked for many years at Admiral and then Royal Basket. When Doris retired from working, she bartended and cooked for local bars to keep herself busy. Doris was well known as a great cook, and nobody ever went hungry when she was around. Besides cooking, Doris also liked sports. Doris never picked up a golf club, but she was an avid fan of the sport, watching golf tournaments every weekend. Doris loved her children and always made sure they had everything they needed growing up. Doris also loved and was very proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she had a special place in her heart for her youngest great-grandson, James. She will be greatly missed.
Doris is survived by her children Denise (Jerry) Gibbons and Michael (Cecilia) Wehrwein; grandchildren Eric Wehrwein, Jennifer Wehrwein, Stacie (Kenny) Sheppard, Courtney (Fiancé Jake) Wehrwein, Jacob Wehrwein, and William Wehrwein; great grandchildren Lyla, Lincoln, Danyel, Elivia, Shawna, Samantha, and James; and sisters Shirley Persson and Margaret (Ron) Hyde.
She was preceded in death by her husband Richard; children Thomas (Cindy) Wehrwein, Terry Wehrwein, and Dennis Wehrwein; sisters Judy Moorehead, Donna Jo Yerk, Lois Hinz, and Connie Farel; as well as a brother Joseph Yerk.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 10:00 A.M., until the time of service at 11:30 AM at Toynton's Sharon Funeral Home, 210 Baldwin St., Sharon, WI
For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.
