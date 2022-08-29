Doris E. Rein

April 1, 1930 - August 26, 2022

Beloit, WI - Doris Elaine Rein, 92, of Beloit, WI, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 26, 2022 at the Suites at Beloit.

