June 26, 1925 - January 29, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Doris E. Mishler, of Janesville, passed away on January 29, 2019. Doris was the daughter of James and Anna Mishler. She was born on June 26, 1925, in Oelwein, IA. Her early schooling was in a one room school near Hazelton, IA. Doris graduated from Aurora High School in 1943. She then completed a two year education at Cook's Secretarial College in Oelwein, IA. Seeking employment, Doris and her sister moved to Beloit, WI. After working two years at Fairbanks Morse Company, she worked for Gardner Machine Company in South Beloit, IL, as a secretary and later in the engineering department, working with the CAD/CAM system for 45 years before retiring. Upon retirement, she moved to Janesville, WI, to be near her elderly mother, who was a resident of Rock Haven. Doris spent vacations studying scripture and attending summer church camps under the instruction of Dr. Voegely and Dr. Doermann from Seminary at Columbus, OH. Using these studies, Doris found her first love in teaching confirmation age Sunday school. She also taught a course on The Prophets to Sunday school teachers in the Wisconsin District of the ALC.

Doris was a long-time member of First Lutheran Church. She devoted many hours as a volunteer. he served in the senior choir, funeral luncheon group, and as a council member, chairman of the Worship Board, and president of the Women of the Church. She assisted the church office whenever called upon. She also studied the Bethel Series, and was a Stephen's Minister. She dearly loved this program, as it allowed her to visit the sick, homebound, and those confined to nursing homes. With her background training and plenty of time, she was dedicated to this program, and sharing her faith. Her other volunteer interests included the Hedberg Public Library, and Mercy Hospital Auxiliary. Doris served this organization as chairman of the Meals on Wheels program for 6 years. She also served as a receptionist at the front desk.

She is survived by her twin sister, Dorothy, of Janesville; and a niece in Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; brother, Robert; and nephew, Robert Allen.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at First Lutheran Church, 612 North Randall Avenue, Janesville. Rev. James Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be at First Lutheran Church Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Graveside services will be at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit where Doris will be buried. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please direct memorials in Doris' name to the First Lutheran Church Parking Lot Fund. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.

Special thanks is extended to Dr. Ramsey, Dr. Lanser, Pastor Jim Johnson, Pastor Jim Melvin, and the many friends and neighbors who have helped with care and transportation during the past five years. Special thanks is also extended to the Agrace Hospice team led by Lynda Mickelson, for the expert care given to Doris and Dorothy.