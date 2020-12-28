Doris E. (Lentz) Pardee

August 13, 1926 - December 22, 2020
JANESVILLE, WI - Doris Ethel Pardee, age 94, a life-long Janesville resident, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Cedar Crest where she had made her home for the past 6 years. Doris was born on August 13, 1926 in Janesville, the daughter of Walter and Dorothy (Higgins) Lentz. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. She married Alain L. Pardee on August 11, 1945.
Doris was employed for a short time by Parker Pen Company and later by W.T. Grant Department Store. Otherwise, she was a homemaker and assisted her husband, Alain who was a Janesville home builder by doing the staining and varnishing in the new homes as they were being built.
Doris was an extremely talented artist and used her talents to make braided rugs and hooked pictures. She enjoyed her time with her friends as they made the hooked pictures. She was especially pleased to show her talents on several occasions to school children. Doris and Alain will be remembered for how much they loved to square dance and polka dance together. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
Doris Pardee is survived by two daughters, Janet (Chuck) Flynn of Janesville and Linda (Glenn) Pilger of Ozark, MO: six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alain Pardee on December 9, 2000. Her son, James Pardee; her brother, Thomas Lentz; and her parents also preceded her in death.
There will be a celebration of life to honor Doris' life at a later date when the current health situation allows. Doris will be buried privately next to her beloved husband, Alain at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. The Pardee family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
"A special thank you to the staff at Cedar Crest for the wonderful care our mother received. You were like family to her. Also, to Chaplain Mary Bielke who was there to comfort us during our mom's final journey. Your kindness will never be forgotten."
