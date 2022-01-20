Doris E. (Hahn) Watson

Elkhorn, WI - Doris Elaine Watson, age 94, passed away on January 18, 2022, at Vintage on the Ponds in Delavan, where she had resided for 6 years. Doris was born in Sharon, WI, on June 14th, 1927, to Perly and Minnie (Gors) Hahn. On June 3, 1950, Doris married James (Jim) Watson in Sharon, WI. Jim and Doris owned and operated Watson Welcome Way Farm, a century farm started by Jim's great-grandfather in 1885, for over 50 years. Doris was a very active member of St. Mary's Guild at St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church in Elkhorn. Prior to her marriage and for three years following, Doris worked at Walworth County Title Company in Elkhorn where she made some of her dearest lifelong friends. Doris was a wonderful farm wife excelling in cooking, baking, sewing, quilting, canning and caregiving. She ran her own egg business in the Elkhorn area for many years maintaining many friends along her egg route. Doris was a charter member of the Elkhorn Sports Booster Club. She was a kind and gentle soul; a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Doris is survived by her children: Dale of Lake Mills, Brian (Carol) of Milton, Neil (Peggy) of Elkhorn, grandchildren: Tyler (Makensie) Watson and their children Khloe and Elise, Troy (Kaylin) Watson and their son, Archie, all of Elkhorn, Emily Watson of Lake Mills, Robert (Suzie) Watson of Wales, WI, and other nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Jim, her husband of 69 years; and brothers Perly and Marvin Hahn.
Private family services will be held with burial in Hazel Ridge Cemetery, Elkhorn. Memorials may be made in Doris' name to Rainbow Hospice 147 W. Rockwell Street Jefferson, WI 53549. Haase- Lockwood Funeral Home is helping the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Doris Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
