March 29, 1938 - January 7, 2020

Elkhorn, formerly of Sharon, WI -- Dodi M. DuPont was born March 29, 1938, in Sharon, WI, to Jesse and Hattie (Voss) Rogers. She passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Lakeland Healthcare in Elkhorn. Dodi graduated from Sharon High School, and went on to earn a nursing degree from St. Anthony College of Nursing in Rockford, IL. She spent her career working as an OB nurse at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Tucson General Hospital. After retiring, she moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to family. Dodi was an active member of Christ Lutheran Church in Sharon, and enjoyed singing in the choir. She also spent countless hours volunteering her time for a number of Walworth County charitable organizations. In her spare time, Dodi liked to spend time cooking Mexican food for her family, traveling with friends, and going on group outings with the Red Hat Society.

Dodi is survived by her son, Wayne (Nancy) DuPont; grandchildren, Luke and Dylan DuPont; sisters, Carole (Leo) Haeberlin and Judy (Paul) Allen; brothers, Don Rogers and Jim (Sandy) Rogers; and brother-in-law, Ken Hogan. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Rogers; and sister, Barbara Hogan.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 18, at Christ Lutheran Church, 228 Martin St., Sharon from 9 a.m. until the time of service 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America by visiting www.alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ For more information, visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com, or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.