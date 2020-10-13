November 4, 1927 - October 8, 2020
Waunakee, WI - WAUNAKEE - Doris Armstrong, 92, passed into eternal life on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the home of her guardian angels, her son Bob Armstrong and daughter in law Dyan. She was born Doris Dorine Adsit in Jefferson Township, Monroe County, on Nov. 4, 1927, the daughter of a cheesemaker, Lucius Adsit, and Letha Bayne Adsit. She grew up during the Great Depression in Richland County and graduated from Richland Center High School in 1945. She met Bob Armstrong, a member of a Ryan, Inc. highway crew, and he remained the love of her life until the moment of her passing. They were married on April 2, 1947 and in 1960 moved to Janesville, where they were members of St. William Catholic Church. Bob was killed in a car accident on Aug. 25, 1962, and Doris raised their four children in Janesville. She took great pride that all four graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Doris' life was interrupted by tragedy but defined by the love of her family. In her twilight years, she was affectionately called GG -- great grandma. She was born into the rich soil of Wisconsin and never left its side as gardening was her ultimate labor of love. When she wasn't in her garden, she loved puzzles, quilting and music, most notably Irish singer Daniel O'Donnell, who called her family from Ireland upon hearing of her passing. Doris taught herself to sew in her younger years and her skills supported her family and culminated in a lasting legacy. She and her partner, Mydella Palmer Jorgensen, sewed the drapes that hang throughout the State Capitol in Madison, prompting Governor Jim Doyle to declare Nov. 11, 2007 Doris D. Armstrong Wisconsin State Seamstress Day.
She is survived by her children, Bob (Dyan) Armstrong, Susan Dunn, Joyce (Dan) Endrizzi and Jim (Nancy) Armstrong. She had seven grandchildren: Brent, Brad and Elizabeth Armstrong, Patrick (Elise) Dunn, Dr. Sarah Endrizzi (Andrew Kramer), Megan (Matt) Bohanan and Jackie Armstrong. She also was blessed with 11 great grandchildren: Abby, Amanda, Nate, Jalani, Mary-Jane, Sally, Truman, Malcolm, Calvin, Clementine and Audrey. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Garland Adsit; sister Eleanor Felton; and son in law, Gerry Dunn.
The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice for their caring assistance.
