March 18, 1930 - March 24, 2019

Milton, WI -- Doris D'Angelo, age 89, of Milton, was called home to be with our Lord on March 24, 2019. Born March 18, 1930 to the late Adrian and Eunice (Hill) Cookson. Doris graduated from Janesville Senior High School. October 9, 1949, she married Leonard D'Angelo in Preston, MN. She worked with Leonard at their liquor store in the Village of Milton "Len's Liquor Store"; part-time at Panoramic, SSI, and as a telephone operator in Milton, WI. She loved bowling, vacationing at their cabin in Spooner, WI, an occasional trip to the casino, traveling to Florida, Canada, and a cruise to Europe for their 25th wedding anniversary; and most of all - spending time with her family. Doris also was a second mother to many of her nieces and nephews throughout the years.

Doris is survived by her sister, Aletha Ash of Janesville; a brother-in-law, Alex (Marion) D'Angelo of Janesville; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leonard D'Angelo; parents, Adrian and Eunice Cookson; five brothers: Warren Cookson, Wayne Cookson, Gerald Cookson, Richard Cookson, Ralph Cookson; sister, Winifred Schmidt; plus brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Elizabeth, Patricia, Irene, Paul, Vito, Ben and Jim.

Memorial Services will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Milton with Father Dave Timmerman officiating. Visitation time will be Monday from 9:30 a.m. to time of services at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family with arrangements.

Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton

www.albrechtfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the very caring staff at Cedar Crest and Agrace Palliative and Hospice Care for their attentive care of Doris and family support.