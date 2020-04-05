September 6, 1927 - April 2, 2020
Edgerton/Janesville, WI -- Doris B. Schwartzlow, age 92, of Edgerton, formerly of Janesville, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home. She was born and raised on the family farm in Center township on September 6, 1927, the daughter of the late William and Helen (Fenrich) Fenrick Jr. Doris married Harold Schwartzlow on March 16, 1946 while he was stationed with the armed forces in Wichita Falls, TX. They later separated in 1985. She was a loving mother who raised her 5 children, but also cared for her parents and grandchildren. She lived in Rockford while the children were younger, moving back to the Janesville area in retirement. She loved gardening, sewing, fishing, traveling, and was a strong, independent, loving and caring, faith and family-oriented woman! She made the best goulash and lemon merengue pie! She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville and a former member of Zion Lutheran Church, Center township and Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rockford.
She is survived by her five children: Larry (Jackie) Schwartzlow, Wayne (Debra) Schwartzlow, Jeff (Patti) Schwartzlow, Donna (Jeff) Pfaff, and Doreen Mann; ten grandchildren: Christopher (Brenda) Schwartzlow, Amy (Brian) Luckus, Jason Schwartzlow, Kelly Pfaff, Brandon (Molly) Pfaff, Tina (Matt) Sugden, Kevin (Amanda) McCann, Derrick (Stephanie) Mann, Kara (Ted) Norder, and Abby Barker; 21 great grandchildren: Tyler (Grace), Alex, and Logan Schwartzlow, Kaylynn and Linus Luckus, Amber Schwartzlow, Ruby, Charlotte and Stella Pfaff, Noah and Elijah Sugden, Tori and Taydn McCann, Olin and Emerson Mann, Jacob, Ryan, and Ethan Norder, Adrian, Ava, and Aliyah Barker-Olson; two great-great-grandchildren, Camdyn and Ellyanna Schwartzlow; four siblings: Arlene Vaughn, Betty (Lloyd) Swenson, Dorothy Lemke, and Harold (Pauline) Fenrick; as well as nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Margaret Rubly; three brothers-in-law: Mike Vaughn, Dale Rubly, and Dick Lemke; niece, Delene Vaughn; and nephew, Brian Swenson.
Private family graveside services will take place on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, Center Township. Memorials in Doris' name may be made to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville or Agrace Hospice Care.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare as well as the care givers of Comfort Keepers for the loving attention and care given to Doris.