July 25, 1940 - December 26, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Doris B. Fischer, age 78, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 26, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born in Pforzheim, Germany on July 25, 1940, the daughter of the late Helmut and Erna (Frey) Schwmmle. Doris met her husband, John Fischer, while he was stationed in Germany serving in the United States Army. She moved to America in 1965, and John and Doris were wed on December 18, 1965, in Beloit, WI. Doris worked for Seneca Foods for many years. She loved the outdoors, camping, hiking, traveling, and gardening. Doris was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, she will always be remembered for her devotion to her family.
Doris is survived by her husband, John; daughters, Jean (Ken) Ackerman and Jane (Dave) Danekas; five grandchildren: Rodney (Jenny) Ballmer, Garrett Ballmer, Jesse (Jessica) Logue, Jeremy and Nathan Danekas; six great-grandchildren: Lillie Vorce-Ballmer, Ava and Ella Ballmer, Paige, Kaiden and McKenzie Danekas; and her special cousin, Inge in Germany. Doris is predeceased by her mother-in-law, Margaret Schiller; father-in-law, Joseph (Sally) Fischer; and her grandson, Kenneth Danekas.
A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 2, 2018 at ST. PATRICK CATHOLIC CHURCH in Janesville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of Mass on Wednesday. Burial will follow to Oak Hill Cemetery in Janesville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be given to the "No One Dies Alone" Volunteer Program in Madison. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Doris' family would like to thank Fr. Pat, the staff of St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, and all of the volunteers with the "No One Dies Alone" Program, for all of their compassion and caring through her passing.
