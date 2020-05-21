May 26, 1947 - May 17, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Doris Ann Ryan, 72, of Janesville, formerly of Rochelle, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020 at Mercy Health in Janesville, WI. Doris was born on May 26, 1947 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, the daughter of Glen and Dorothy (Mueller) Rosa. She married Dwain Ryan on September 8, 2012 in Rochelle, IL. Quilting was her passion. Doris owned and operated Doris' Sewing Barn for over twenty years. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
Doris is survived by her husband, Dwain, of Janesville; two children, Deborah (John) Wooten of Rochelle, IL, and Michael (Reagan) Mulford of Elizabethtown, KY; six grandchildren: Megan (Tim) South, Tarah Wooten, Madison Wooten, Marissa Mattingly, Zachary Mulford, and Johnia Mulford; several great-grandchildren; and three siblings: Connie (James) Murray, Phyllis Fannon, and Steve (Janet) Rosa. In addition to her parents, Doris is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Ray Mulford.
There will be a private graveside service at 2:15 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston, IL. The service will be live streamed on the Unger-Horner Funeral Home Facebook page. Please visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.