April 18, 1923 - August 1, 2019

Footville, WI -- Doris Ann Eastman, age 96, of Footville, passed away early Thursday morning, August 1, 2019, while residing at Evansville Manor in Evansville. Dorie was born April 18, 1923 in Janesville, the daughter of the late Arthur and Beatrice (Miller) Jacobson. On June 14, 1945, she married Dr. Ronald R. Eastman. They had 2 daughters, Pamela and Carla. Dr. Eastman preceded her in death on February 16, 1999. Dorie was a longtime resident of Footville, and was a member of the Footville Church of Christ. She was also a member of the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and the Royal Neighbors of Janesville. She was a wonderful mother. She enjoyed her family, cooking, reading, her cats, and long lunches with her lady friends at the Footville Cafe. She was also an avid Wisconsin Badger and Green Bay Packer fan. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, quick wit, and her love for life.

She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Lawrence "Duffy") Kopf, of Waunakee, WI, and Carla J. Shepard, of Round Lake, IL; her two grandchildren, Torrie (Brian) Giovinazzi and Casey Kopf; her two great-grandsons, Luca and Vincenzo "Vinny"; her sister-in-law, Elaine Jacobson, of Racine, WI; her former son-in-law, Tim Shepard, of Cary, IL; and by nieces; nephews; and friends. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Norman Jacobson.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, with Chaplain Jim Salimes officiating. Entombment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday at the FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Dorie's name may be made to the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, 222 S. Arch St., Janesville, WI 53548.

Dorie's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to her longtime caregivers, Denise Atkinson and Sherry Woodstock, as well as the staff at Evansville Manor, Mercy Hospice, and Dr. Daniel Staddler.