March 18, 1935 - October 22, 2020
Janesville, WI - Doris A. Stuckey, age 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the Heritage Woods in Huntley, IL. Doris was born in Edgerton on March 18, 1935; the daughter of Arnold and Isabelle (Schultz) Klementz. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1954, and went on to marry her loving husband, Gerald Stuckey, on August 15, 1959 at Mount Calvary Church in Janesville. Doris received her RN from St. Anthony Hospital in Rockford in 1957. She worked as a nurse at Saint Luke's Hospital in Milwaukee for 20 years, retiring in 1988, and after retirement was still a volunteer at Mercy Hospital. Doris was a faithful member of St. Mathew's Lutheran Church since 1942, where she enjoyed helping serve in many different capacities. In her free time, she enjoyed years of bowling, crocheting, and crafting. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and faithful friend.
Doris is survived by her daughters: Lou Ann Stuckey-Bass and Michelle (Scott) Johnston; grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Johnston; sisters, Betty Hantke and Helen Engelbretson; and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Isabelle; husband, Gerald Stuckey; siblings, Shirley Gilbert and Richard Klementz; and son in-law, Martin Bass.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020 at ST. MATHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor James Janke officiating. Visitation will be held at CHURCH on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. A private family committal will be held at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com