May 19, 1927 - November 8, 2020
Janesville, WI - Doris A. Schumacher, age 93, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at home. She was born in Springfield, Minnesota on May 19, 1927; the daughter of George and Mary (Wersal) Roiger. Doris married Arthur L. Schumacher in Springfield, MN on June 11, 1946; and they were blessed with 55 years of marriage before his passing on February 20, 2002. Doris took pride in raising their eight children and even found time to graciously volunteer with Castaways in Janesville. She and Arthur were faithful members of the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church in Janesville. Doris was crowned as Queen of the TOPS organization, where she made many lifelong friends. Doris will be remembered for her generous nature and devotion to God and to her family. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her children: Mark (Bonnie) Schumacher, Linda Petersen, Larry (Kathy) Schumacher, Rita (Dan) Simenson, Jerry (Liz) Schumacher, Art (Pam) Schumacher, Kevin (Julie) Schumacher, and Mary Schumacher; 19 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild; her brother, George Roiger, and her traveling companion, Marian Vogel.
Doris is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her parents; and siblings: Jerome Roiger, Arnold Roiger, Gladys Haas, and Vernon Roiger.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Committal will be held at Mount Olivet Catholic Cemetery.