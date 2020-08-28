May 28, 1933 - August 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Doris A. Kriigel, age 87, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. She was born in Vernon County on May 28, 1933, the daughter of Alfred and Hilda (Parr) Anderson. She married the love of her life, Larry, on June 18, 1952. They were married for 60 years before God took Larry home on December 8, 2012. Larry and Doris loved to travel the U.S. in their motor home. She loved to cruise with "the girls". Doris loved coming home to Janesville in the summer, spending precious time with her family and many friends. One of the last sentences she said to Judy was, "Tell everyone thank you." She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Doris is survived by her three children: Joann Broskey, Michael (Virginia) Kriigel, and Judy (Steve) Scaccia; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Doris' family would like to thank Our House Senior Living where she first moved to. She loved it there, and loved the people. We would also like to thank the staff at Our House Memory Care, for all of your love and care. We know she felt the love you gave her when you walked into her room, it showed by the smile on her face. Also, a special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare, for all you did to make her final days comfortable.