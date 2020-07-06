May 11, 1947 - July 2, 2020
Edgerton, WI -- Doris A. Hogan, 73, of Edgerton, passed away with her daughters at her side on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Mercy Hospital. She was born May 11, 1947 in Edgerton to Oscar and Hilda (Pitts) Bosben. She married Frank Hogan on November 15, 1969 at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. After school, Doris found herself working at Gilman Engineering, where she met Frank, and she finished her career at Rock County Child Protective Services as a coordinator on July 1, 2014. She was a member of Mt Calvary Ev. Lutheran Church, enjoyed sewing, quilting, cooking, baking, gardening, and flowers. Doris also loved to spend time traveling to the South, to enjoy camping, beaches, and the mountains, and going to concerts especially, Jimmy Buffet, Cher and Reba McIntyre. Her greatest joy though was spending time with her family, whether it was the 4th of July picnics; the adventures with her sister, Joanne; the times with her daughters; or most of all, spending time with her beloved grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her daughters, Christine Klein (Matthew Schork) and Jennifer Titus (Shilo); her grandchildren: Cameron, Carter, Casey, Calee, Caylin, Allison, and Madelyn; her dog, Cinnamon; siblings: Jim Bosben (Mary) and Joanne Bosben; nieces; nephews; and special cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and friend and former husband, Frank Hogan.
Per Doris' wishes the family will not be having a service. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
We wish to thank Mercy Health Systems, Dr. Green, and the nursing staff for taking such great care of our mom.