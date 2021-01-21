February 28, 1942 - January 19, 2021
Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE---Doris A. Henschel-Stuhr, 78, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Mercyhealth Hospital, Janesville. She was born in Janesville on February 28, 1942, the first WWII baby of Janesville to John Bushaw, who died in WWII, and Julia (Stanley) Courtney Cole. On July 18, 1959, Doris married Dean Henschel and he preceded her in death on August 17, 1996. She then married Robert Stuhr on August 11, 2001 and he preceded her in death on July 12, 2002.
Doris was an aide and housekeeper for Rock County Health Care Center and Rock Haven for over 30 years, from which she retired in 1996. She was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church and current member of St. John Lutheran Church. She was also a member of the Women of Moose #477; she liked listening to Polka music and Lawrence Welk, watching tv, taking bus trips through Van Galder, and the occasional casino trips.
Doris is survived by her 3 children: Les (Brian) Henschel of Janesville, Shirley (Scott) Myers of Janesville, and Janet (Robert) Schlegel of Janesville; her 3 grandchildren: Scott (Whitney Zweifel) Schlegel, Kayla (Dan) Gehin, and Autumn (fiancé Angel Saldana) Myers; and eight great grandchildren. She is further survived by her brother, Ray (Norma) Bushaw; sister-in-law, Evalee Bushaw; uncle, Jack Courtney; special cousin, Judy Taylor; goddaughter, Brenda Day; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Dean and Robert; brother Tom Bushaw; and sister Rita (Mike) Day.
Doris' family will be holding a private funeral service on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home with Pastor Bond Haldeman officiating. Burial will follow the private service in Oak Hill Cemetery.