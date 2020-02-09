March 31, 1935 - February 5, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Doris A. Geiter, 84, of Janesville, died peacefully at her home on February 5, 2020. Doris was born on March 31, 1935 to Curtis and Alice Mayfield in Janesville, WI. She was a graduate of Janesville High School. Doris married Ken Geiter on January 7, 1961 at Nativity of Mary Parish in Janesville. Doris worked as a Proofreader for the Janesville Gazette. She was also previously employed by Riverside Plating and Custard's Last Stand. She loved riding horses, owing two of them. Doris shared her artistic creativity through her paintings and ceramic pieces.

Doris is survived by her husband, Ken, of Janesville; as well as her two daughters, Cathy and Shari. She is predeceased by her parents; one brother; and one sister.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m., on Monday, February 17, 2020 at NATIVITY OF MARY PARISH in Janesville, WI. A visitation will be held prior to the service at 10 a.m., at the church on the 17th. In lieu of flowers, expressions of love and support may be made to Nativity of Mary Parish in memory of Doris. All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at: www866allfaiths.com.