Doretta "Sis" Stewart

April 20, 1927 - July 5, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Doretta "Sis" M. Stewart, 92, of Janesville, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Center, Janesville with her family around her. She was born August 20, 1927 in Chicago, IL to Alfred and Emily (Harvey) Meyer. Sis grew up in Chicago before moving to Kansas City, MO for a few years, and then in 1942 she moved to Janesville with her mom and grandma. On April 22, 1950, Sis married Robert H. Stewart at St. Patrick Catholic Church. She would become a member of St. William Catholic Church, and was very active donating her time. She also worked at Hulick Printing for 20 years as the secretary.
Sis is survived by her three children: Jeffrey (Ronda) Stewart, Janell Moses, and Daniel (Cheryl) Meyer; granddaughter, Rya Counes; great-grandchildren, Marley and Alara; nieces; and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on July 11, 1994; grandson, Jarod Stewart; brother, Paul (Vera) Meyer; and son-in-law, David Moses.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at St. William Catholic Church with Fr. Jim Leeser officiating. Visitation will be at church from 10 a.m. to time of Mass. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com to send condolences to the family.
We would like to thank the entire staff of Agrace Hospice for taking such great care of our Mom, and to her nephew Mike (Terri) Meyer for being there for Sis as well.