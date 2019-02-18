April 28, 1935 - February 14, 2019

Janesville, WI -- DorEtta Jessie Nelson, age 83, of Janesville, passed on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. DorEtta was born April 28, 1935 in Round Lake, MN, the daughter of Ingwer and Jessie (Wittrock) Peterson. She grew up in Lake Park, IA and graduated from Lake Park High School. She married the love of her life, Neil D. Nelson on June 6th, 1953 in Lake Park. Due to Mr. Nelson's work with the J.I. Case Company, they moved numerous times until 1968 when they settled in Walworth, WI. After raising their family in Walworth, they moved to Janesville, WI in 1987. DorEtta was employed as an inspector and in quality control for Albert Trostel LTD for a number of years. She was an active member of Grace Evangelical Free Church where she served as Sunshine Lady and led devotions for the church senior socials. DorEtta was a wonderful cook, and loved serving meals to family and friends. She was artistic, and expressed her creativity through decorating. She loved collecting, playing cards, and finding treasures at rummage sales. She also enjoyed going out to lunch on Sundays with her church friends, and especially relished spending time with her family.

DorEtta Nelson is survived by her husband of 65 years, Neil; three children: Neil D. (Jeannie) Nelson, Jr. of Belton, MO, Lori (Mark) Lipsky of Waunakee, WI, and Sandra (Jon) Lipsky of Roswell, GA; three granddaughters: Paige Lipsky, Sally (Austin) Jones, and Alexandra Lipsky; two sisters, Delphia Franek, and DellaRae VanderBroek; and two brothers, Emil McKenna and Victor McKenna. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters: Delores Terhark, Bonita Search, and Vickey VanWesten.

Funeral services will be at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 6403 South County Road D, Beloit. Pastor Dennis Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be at the church Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in the Town of Rock Cemetery. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.

