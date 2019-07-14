May 5, 1938 - March 21, 2019

Cambridge/Stoughton, WI -- Doreen Miller, age 80, of Cambridge and Stoughton, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center in Stoughton. She was born on May 5, 1938, the daughter of Wilfred and Edna (Wilke) Grossman. Doreen graduated from Cambridge High School in 1956. She was a lover of polka music, and played the accordion in the Ole Gjerald Band. Doreen loved to sew, and made a lot of her own clothing. She was a member of the White Nites Snowmobile Club.

Doreen is survived by three daughters: Dawn (Dennis) Baumann of Ridgeway, Ginger (Anthony) Cordova of Colorado Springs, CO, and Kelly (Brian) Griffin of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren: Brandon Cordova of Colorado Springs, Sarah (Beau) Winters of Highland Ranch, CO, Natalie Baumann of Gainesville, FL, Erin Griffin of Ames, IA and Sean Griffin of Des Moines, IA; sister, Glorian Melton of Cambridge; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters: Donna Bovre, Eunice Austin and Gaylene Ireland; nephew Joe Austin; and nieces, Renee Bovre and Deborah Austin.

A memorial service will be held at AMUNDSON CENTER, 200 Spring St., Cambridge, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the center on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Highway 51 N. @ Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590

The family would like to thank the staff at Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation for the wonderful care given to Doreen.