July 4, 1926 - June 21, 2020
Elkhorn, WI -- Doreen (Karges) Thusius passed away June 21,2020 at KinderHearts, Elkhorn, She was born July 4, 1926 at Millard, Sugar Creek Twsp. WI the daughter of Robert and Sadie (Bolton) Karges. She graduated from Elkhorn High School in 1944. She met Carl Thusius while working as a switchboard operator at Borg Corp-. They were married Jan 1, 1946 in Delavan ,Wi by Carl's father, Rev. O.C. Thusius. Her working career was spent in retail. She enjoyed traveling, gardening, baking and most of all spending time with her family. She was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran church of Delavan.
She is survived by her daughters, Gail (Larry)Huisheere and Kim (Wayne) Schuenke both of Darien,Wi; Seven grandchildren: Ami Rapp, Steven (Maria) Huisheere, Heather (Phil) Ipema,Allison Ipema, Jacob and Sarah Schuenke, Amanda (Rick) Zur , Aidan, Aubrey and Anna Schuenke. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Arnola Harris. She was predeceased by her husband, Carl & twin sister , Lorraine Schroeder.
Due to Covid -19 private family services will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan.
The family would like to thank Mary and the staff of KinredHearts for the outstanding care given to Doreen and the compassion shown to her, as well as her family, in her final days. Betzer Funeral Home is serving the Thusius Family