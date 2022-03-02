Whitewater, WI - Dora "Pat" Grace Platner, 94, Whitewater, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022 surrounded by love.
Pat was born in Whitewater, WI, at the family home on April 8, 1927 to Richard G. and Artemesia (Gibson) O'Connor. She graduated from Whitewater High School in 1945 and Pestalozzi Froebel in 1947 with a degree in education. Pat taught kindergarten in Milton for one year, something she spoke about often in her later years. She married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Donald J. Platner on November 6, 1947. Pat was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Whitewater and the Altar Society.
Pat leaves behind quite a legacy. She is survived by her children: Janet Bishop, Teta Hoerman, Tim (Donna) Platner, Mary O'Connor, Sue Latini (Dennis Darrah), Ann Wood, Nancy Platner, Nic (Linda) Platner, Dik Platner (Sharon Faust), Sam (Inna) Platner, Dan Platner; Grandchildren: BJ Bishop, Andy Bishop, Patty Pellmann, Stacy Fermanich, Cory Pellmann, Megan Borchardt, Katie Cerda, Erin Platner, Kelly Platner, Shawn O'Connor, Shanna O'Connor, Lea Newman, Brody Newman, Blake Lewis, Max Platner, Bruce Miller, Jasmine Miller, Lacy Croswell, Angel Patrick, Nikolai Platner, and Sasha Platner. She is also survived by 31 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son, brothers Tony and Jim, sons-in-law, Ronald Wood and Jim Hoerman, grandsons, Charlie Stull and David Lewis.
Pat was a kind and gentle soul. If you knew her, you loved her. She was always quick to help anyone in any way she could. Some have described her as a force of nature. She always had a smile and a hug. Donations in her memory can be made to Agrace Hospice, who provided loving care and comfort to not only Pat, but to her family as well. The loss here on earth is great, but we know she is reunited with so many loved ones, with a clear mind and healthy body.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Patrick Catholic Church 1225 W. Main St. Whitewater, WI 53190. Friends may call at the church on Tuesday from 10am until the time of the service.