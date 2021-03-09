November 14, 1953 - February 25, 2021

Sharon, AL - Dony Joe Lemmerhirt was born November 14, 1953 in Rockford, IL to Leith and Avys (Nelson) Lemmerhirt. He died February 25, 2021 at Fair Oaks in South Beloit, IL

Dony graduated Big Foot High School and worked at Scott Forge in Clinton, WI for many years

Dony is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey and Charles of Beloit, WI, two grandchildren Addyson and Carter, two sisters Gail and Mary and a brother-in-law Doug of Texas, along with many nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, mother and father Avys and Lee, two sisters Lorraine and Avys, and 2 bothers-in-law Danny and Joe

Services will be held in private with a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171

