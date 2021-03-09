November 14, 1953 - February 25, 2021
Sharon, AL - Dony Joe Lemmerhirt was born November 14, 1953 in Rockford, IL to Leith and Avys (Nelson) Lemmerhirt. He died February 25, 2021 at Fair Oaks in South Beloit, IL
Dony graduated Big Foot High School and worked at Scott Forge in Clinton, WI for many years
Dony is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey and Charles of Beloit, WI, two grandchildren Addyson and Carter, two sisters Gail and Mary and a brother-in-law Doug of Texas, along with many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, mother and father Avys and Lee, two sisters Lorraine and Avys, and 2 bothers-in-law Danny and Joe
Services will be held in private with a gathering to celebrate his life at a later date
For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171