Donnel "Don" Gabower

July 11, 1933 - March 24, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Donnel "Don" Dwaine Gabower, age 86, of Janesville, WI, passed away on March 24, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care. He was born on July 11, 1933 in Sparta, WI, the son of Henry Herbert and Ida (Olson) Gabower. He grew up on a farm near Tomah, WI and graduated from Tomah High School in 1951. Don served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. He graduated from the UW Madison School of Pharmacy following his military service, and became a registered pharmacist. He married Elaine Richmond on March 21, 1955. He was first employed by Key Rexall Pharmacy prior to owning his own pharmacies, the Union Prescription Centers in both Janesville and Beloit. He then purchased Plaza Pharmacy, and moved the Janesville Prescription Center into that location. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a pharmacist by Mercy Health System.
Don was a member of the Green-Rock Audubon Society, Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association and the Rock River Thresheree. He was an enthusiast trail advocate and environmentalist who planted thousands of trees in the area. Don had a special affinity for buckthorn eradication as well. He donated the land for the Gabower - Reilly Wetlands located west of Beloit which is now managed by the Green-Rock Audubon Society. He was a faithful member of Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed the many friendships he developed there.
Don is survived by two children, Todd (Patrice) Gabower (their children, Grace (Jake) Bunk, Thomas Gabower and Daniel Gabower) and Amy (Kevin) Reilly (their children: Ethan, Nolan and Lauren); his loving sister, Vivian Unversaw; and his faithful granddog, Chuckie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert; his former wife, Elaine Richmond (with whom he stayed close to until her passing in 2012); and a special friend, Leigh Hanson. Don was a wonderful brother and a spectacular father and grandfather who will be missed greatly by his family.
Due to the state's restrictions on the size of gatherings, a memorial gathering will be planned at a later date. Private burial will be in Tomah, WI. Memorials may be made to Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church. The family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home.
A special thank you to the Huntington Place Assisted Living and Memory Care staff and to Agrace Hospice for the kind care that Don received.