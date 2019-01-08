September 24, 1936 - January 3, 2019
Janesville, WI -- Donnarae Minshall, age 82, a lifelong resident of both Scottsdale, AZ and Janesville, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 3, 2019 with her family at her bedside. Donnarae was born in Janesville on September 24, 1936, the daughter of Harvey and Emiline (Topham) Kroening. Donnarae earned her Associates Degree from Scottsdale Community College, and she went on to work as an administrator for America West Airlines. Donnarae was married to her loving husband, Bert Minshall on June 21, 1958, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Janesville, and they spent 50 wonderful years together before his passing on March 1, 2009. Donnarae was involved in her three children's lives, doing volunteer work as a softball coach, Camp Fire Girls leader, and more. An avid reader, Donnarae enjoyed her cabin in Northern Arizona, playing cards, genealogy, and trips to Las Vegas, where she made many dear friends. She was an ever-present grandparent, and traveled across the country to support her grandchildren in all their pursuits. In her later years, she became a world traveler, taking journeys and cruises to Europe, Alaska, Canada and the Caribbean with her family.
She is survived by her three daughters: Diane (Steve) Naftzger, Debra (Ron) Marks, and Carol Meitz; grandchildren: Travis and Devon Naftzger, Dehring, Ronni, triplets Megan, Madison, and Macie Marks, and Tarin and Travis Meitz; brother, Wayne Kroening; and many extended family members and friends. Donnarae is predeceased by her husband, Bert, and her parents.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 11, 2019 at the Oak Hill Cemetery Chapel. Memorial donations can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
