February 4, 1936 - October 12, 2020
Footville, WI - DonnaMae Jean Lawrence passed quietly at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville WI, on Monday, October 12, 2020. Born February 4, 1936 to Wilbert and Ethel Scott of Beloit, DonnaMae married George Albert Lawrence in 1955. She worked along side her husband for many years, and raised her family.
She is survived by Anthony (Christine) Lawrence of Monroe, Patricia White of Janesville, John (Vicki) Lawrence of Penn., Todd (Janet) Lawrence of Janesville, Keith (Anna Tracy) Lawrence of Janesville; 22 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. DonnaMae is preceded in death by her parents; husband, George; daughters, Christine Lawrence and Suzette Campbell; and sisters, Josephine and Doris.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Manor and Marquardt Hospice for the care they gave to their mother. A celebration of life will be held in Spring.