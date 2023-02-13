Donna S Browne

October 24, 1951 - February 7, 2023

Brodhead, WI - Donna S. Browne age 71 of Brodhead, WI passed away peacefully at "The Way And The Light, LLC" of Jefferson on Tuesday February 7, 2023. Donna was born on October 24, 1951, to Donald and Mildred (Grant) Brown in Honolulu, HI. She spent her early childhood in Okinawa and traveled the world with her Air Force family. Donna received her BFA in Theatre from UW-Whitewater, and her MFA in Acting from Temple University. Donna had a long professional career in the theatre, performing Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway in New York, where she received an OOBR award. She also did theatre in Philadelphia, Wisconsin, regional theatre, summer stock and national and international tours. She performed on TV, did voiceover work, and can be heard on the Grammy award winning album PDQ BACH WTWP: Classical Talkity-Talk Radio.

