Brodhead, WI - Donna S. Browne age 71 of Brodhead, WI passed away peacefully at "The Way And The Light, LLC" of Jefferson on Tuesday February 7, 2023. Donna was born on October 24, 1951, to Donald and Mildred (Grant) Brown in Honolulu, HI. She spent her early childhood in Okinawa and traveled the world with her Air Force family. Donna received her BFA in Theatre from UW-Whitewater, and her MFA in Acting from Temple University. Donna had a long professional career in the theatre, performing Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway in New York, where she received an OOBR award. She also did theatre in Philadelphia, Wisconsin, regional theatre, summer stock and national and international tours. She performed on TV, did voiceover work, and can be heard on the Grammy award winning album PDQ BACH WTWP: Classical Talkity-Talk Radio.
Donna, an avid animal lover, was also a self-taught wildlife photographer and ran a popular blog on Pale Male and the other Red-Tailed Hawks of Central Park, as well as earning her Wildlife Rehabilitation license in New York. She took award winning photographs at the Rock River Thresheree for many years. Donna was an active member of the Society for Creative Anachronism for over 30 years and received an Award of Arms. She was also a burn crew member for controlled prairie burns in WI.
Donna is survived by her daughters Samantha Browne-Walters (Benjamin Kurose), Corinna (Don) Carver, stepson Christopher (Holly) Walters, significant other Mike Albright, grandchildren, Brendon Carver and Marcus Carver. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service was held Friday February 10, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Milton Cemetery off Old State Hwy 26 in Milton. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Donna Browne as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.