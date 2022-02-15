Janesville, WI - Donna Ruth (Sessler) Hirth, 68 of Janesville, WI, passed away at Jefferson Memory Care on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Donna was born in Janesville on July 3, 1953; the daughter of Jake and Elaine (Kutz) Sessler. She graduated from Parker High School, and attended the University of Wisconsin at LaCrosse. She resided in Janesville and Mesa, AZ. Donna was a travel agent and loved to travel the world. She was a good athlete and loved sports. She loved going to Lion's Beach in her childhood, and playing euchre was one of her hobbies. She was a very courageous person!
Donna is survived by her sister, Gail Sessler of Flossmoor, IL; her aunts, Ilah Sessler of Janesville, WI and Jan Beaubien of Arlington Heights, IL; also many cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Hirth; her parents, Jake and Elaine Sessler; and her sister, Wendy Sessler.
A private ceremony will take place at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, a donation would be appreciated in her name to: Community Support Program, PO Box 1649, Suite 230, Janesville, WI. 53547. Deepest gratitude to them ! Thank you so much Nadine, Heidi, Stephanie and all other staff members for supporting Donna over many years! Anyone wishing to correspond with family may do so by contacting Gail Sessler, 1158 Baythorne Dr., Flossmoor, IL. 60422. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
