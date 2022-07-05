Donna R. Welsh

July 14, 1933 - July 1, 2022
Janesville, WI - Donna Rae Welsh age 88, of Janesville passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, WI. Donna was born on July 14th 1933 to Edna and Jack Aide and grew up in Highland, WI.
She was a 1951 graduate of Highland High School. On September 17, 1952 she married her high school sweetheart Earl Welsh, who preceded her in death December 22, 2020. After farming for a short time in Highland area, Earl and Donna moved to Footville and began farming with Earl's brother Walter. Walter was taken at a young age and, following his death, Earl and Donna moved to Janesville. Earl began a new career at GM while Donna took a job at Parker Pen all the while being a homemaker and raising four children. Donna took pride in her career at Parker Pen, and had many long term friendships there.
Following retirement, Earl and Donna took up farm life once again, moving back to Dodgeville where they spent 22 wonderful years gardening and tending their 104 beautiful acres near Governor Dodge State park. Donna and Earl also loved spending time at their cabin on Plum Lake in Vilas County fishing with their kids, grandkids and great grandchildren.
Donna's lasting legacy is that of a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her kind and loving spirit will live on in the hearts of her family, and all those she touched.
Donna is survived by her children: Patresa (Dan) Stenger, Lisa Easton, Earl Rick (Anne) Welsh, Robin (Scott) Peterson; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; sisters, Bonnie (Jack) O'Flahrity and Rita (Dave) Dorota; brothers, Bill (Janet) Aide, Ronnie (Diane) Aide; sisters and brothers in law: Ruth and Arnie Beckius, Marge and Richard Welsh; sister in law, Patricia Bauer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her husband and parents; her infant sister, Patricia Aide; brothers, Bob Aide and Clifford Aide; sister in law Margaret Aide; brothers in law: Walter Welsh, Wilbur Welsh, Glen Welsh, Stanley Welsh and Keith Welsh and sisters in law: Eileen Welsh, Kathleen Paxton, and Betty Welsh; brother in law, Harold Shaw and son in law Eric Ethen.
Donna's family would like to thank the kind and compassionate doctors and nurses at Mercy hospital Janesville, and the staff at St Elizabeth's Manor Footville who assisted her in her final days.
Memorial gifts in Donna's name can be made to the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. Private memorial interment will take place at a later date at Highland Public Cemetery.
Memorial gifts in Donna's name can be made to the Dodgeville United Methodist Church. Private memorial interment will take place at a later date at Highland Public Cemetery.