Janesville, WI - Donna R. Niles, age 83, passed away at Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville, on Saturday, April 30, 2022 with family by her side. Donna was born in Decorah, Iowa on June 14th, 1938 to Fred and Zerelda Miller. Donna married John Niles in 1955 in Baraboo, Wisconsin. They divorced in 1977 after 22 years.
Donna worked at several places throughout the years including The Janesville Oasis and The Manor Restaurant in Beloit. Donna loved meeting all kinds of people while waiting tables. Donna also worked at Cedar Crest, Simmons Mattress and Hufcor for 25 years until retiring at age 70.
Donna loved to go to rummage sales and estate sales, finding many treasures and good deals. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren especially when they were young. Donna also liked to take trips to Ho Chunk or any other casino, always hoping to win a big jackpot.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Zerelda Miller.
Donna is survived by her three sons: Jeff (Sally Rebecca Lima) Niles of Milton, Wisconsin, Greg (Jill) Niles of Janesville, Wisconsin and Matthew Niles of Janesville, Wisconsin. Donna is further survived by her three sisters: Rosalyn LeMoine of Eau Claire Wisconsin, Sally (Lee) Semm of Plainwell Michigan and Carolyn (Larry) Buller of Portage, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Meghan Graap of Janesville, Christopher (Tarah) Niles of Janesville, Stephanie and Stacy Niles of Lodi; and one great granddaughter, Emma Benedict of Janesville. Donna is also survived by her good friend, Judy Willard of Janesville and several other friends from Hufcor, and her loyal dog and constant companion, Tinker.
Per Donna's wishes, no services will be held at this time. The family of Donna Niles would like to extend our sincerest thanks to everyone at Agrace Hospice for caring for our Mom over the years and especially the last three weeks.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's name may be directed to: Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546.
All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is honored to be assisting the Niles family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.
