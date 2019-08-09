November 11, 1954 - August 6, 2019

Sharon, WI -- Donna Maria Brooke was born November 11, 1954 in Fort Smith, AR, to Dominick J. and Margaret P. (Kelly) Lacovara. She passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, IL. Donna called Sharon home for 32 years. She was a passionate community volunteer who could often be seen running the Sharon Food Pantry, planning with the Historic Downtown, running meetings as the President of the Lion's Club, supporting Friends of the Library, and supporting the Fire and Rescue squad through the Auxiliary. She loved Model A Day and Victorian Christmas. She was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts, and was recognized for her dedication to the Town of Sharon as a two-time recipient of the Citizen of the Year Award. As a homemaker, Donna enjoyed cooking homemade Italian meals, gardening, sewing and knitting. Her passion for sewing and knitting blessed each grandchild with a handmade blanket, and her husband with many Western shirts he still proudly wears. Donna battled Multiple Sclerosis for 36 years. This disease brought many battles. She fought all battles with spunk and courage - including the last battle in which she willingly let her Father call her home. Her fight was an inspiration to the entire community. Although MS was present for a great deal of her life, she refused to let it define her. Often seen cruising town on her scooter, Donna smiled and greeted everyone she passed. Donna was a woman of faith. She was an active member of St. Catherine's Catholic Parish, where she loved attending Sunday mass and worshiping through her husband's music. She enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

Donna is survived by her loving husband, Michael E. Brooke, whom she married on May 20, 1977 in Palatine, IL; her children: Kelly (Andrew) Binz, James (Karen) Kyle, Nellie Brooke, and Meg (Tony) Arts; grandchildren: Cali, Austin, Sadie, Madison, Claire, A.J., Kate, Mason, and Harper; brother, Dominick (Cheryl) Lacovara; nieces: Deby, Vanessa, Jennifer, and Stacie; and nephews, Paul and Andy; as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Patrick Michael; and her sister, Patricia Gibson.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and again on Monday at St. Catherine's Catholic Church, 125 Pearl St., Sharon from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Catherine's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either St. Catherine's Catholic Church, or the Sharon Food Pantry at 125 Pearl St., Sharon, WI 53585. For more information call Toynton's Walworth Funeral Home at 262-275-2171